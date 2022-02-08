ACM boosts property interests

news, national,

News publisher ACM has strengthened its foothold in the real estate sector with an investment in business connections service Beevo. Beevo connects businesses to essential services such as energy, internet and EFTPOS, when they lease or buy a commercial property. It also helps businesses review their agreements with existing services. ACM executive chairman Antony Catalano said the deal would allow the publishing company to move beyond its traditional offering of advertising products to support digital solutions for commercial property investors and businesses. Beevo is headed by founders James Nooney and Samuel Daish, who reclaimed control of the business in 2019 after exiting a joint venture with Domain. The Beevo board includes former Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood as chairman. ACM also holds equity in property listings platform realestateview.com.au. ACM is Australia's largest privately owned media company and publisher of this newspaper.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FpE8VV7FPKUErFtSeFPDmM/b6d0ddaf-2e51-4320-a921-0f68c9859799.jpg/r323_139_792_404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg