Need financial assistance after the flooding? Find out what's available here

community,

If you have a business or a not-for-profit organisation, and you've been directly impacted by the NSW Storms and Floods, you may be eligible for a disaster recovery grant and assistance. Lithgow City Council Mayor, Maree Statham asked residents to please support and be mindful of local businesses who have been through consecutive disasters. "Businesses have been through disaster after disaster, and it is important that we recognise the heavy toll this puts on small business owners, their staff and the broader community," she said. "If your business premises have been damaged in a natural disaster, please take photographs of the visible damage as soon as it is safe to do so. This may assist in accessing support in the future." Australian Government Disaster Recovery Grants Small businesses and not-for-profits can now apply for Disaster Recovery Grants of up to $50,000 to help them recover from storm and flooding events during November and December 2021. These grants are now available in 59 local government areas and are being jointly funded by the Commonwealth and New South Wales governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA). READ MORE: The Storm and Flood Small Business Disaster Recovery Grant is designed to help pay for costs of clean-up and reinstatement of a small business or not-for-profit organisation's operations following direct physical damage as a result of the severe storms and floods during November and December 2021. To be notified when the storm and flood business support is available, please complete the Service NSW form at: https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/campaign/storm-and-flood-assistance-businesses/storm-and-flood-disaster-recovery-small-business Mental health support Primary producers Primary producers may be eligible for Special Disaster Grants of up to $50,000 for primary producers who have been impacted by the November 2021 storms and floods. Visit the NSW Rural Assistance Authority website for more information or call 1800 678 593. Disaster Relief Loans Natural disaster relief loans are available to eligible primary producers, small business, non-profit organisations and sporting and recreation clubs in declared Local Government Areas (LGA's). Visit the NSW Rural Assistance Authority website https://www.raa.nsw.gov.au/disaster-assistance/disaster-recovery-loans for more information or call 1800 678 593. Legal support Businesses can contact Law Access NSW on 1300 888 529 to discuss legal support that may be available from Legal Aid NSW, Community Legal Centres and other free legal assistance services in your area. Legal Aid NSW lawyers may be able to provide free legal advice to businesses affected by disasters on a range of issues including insurance, tenancy, credit and debt problems. Visit www.legalaid.nsw.gov.au for more information. Insurance assistance The NSW Small Business Commissioner's quick guide to making an insurance claim can help businesses through the claims process to get paid quickly and smoothly after a disaster or disruption. Visit www.smallbusiness.nsw.gov.au/get-help/advocacy/quick-guide-making-insurance-claims The Insurance Council of Australia may also be able to assist businesses who have queries relating to insurance. Visit www.insurancecouncil.com.au or call 1800 734 621. Business guides and resources A business guide to recovering from disaster 'Get back to business' by the NSW Small Business Commissioner is a step-by-step guide for business owners dealing with a disaster. The guide provides information to help businesses from the moment disaster hits, to the days, weeks and months ahead. Visit www.smallbusiness.nsw.gov.au/resources/get-back-business-guide-recovering-disaster to learn more or download a copy. Flood Recovery Information - Lithgow Council Flood recovery information and updates from Lithgow Council is available at https://council.lithgow.com/flooding-assistance/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/6b8bc87d-9666-4434-a0af-c543287c6b4b.jpg/r0_107_800_559_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg