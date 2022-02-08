sport, local-sport,

Kurt Hancock believes his Western Rams under 18s side still can go far in this season's Laurie Daley Cup. Following their 28-16 loss to the Illawarra Dragons on Sunday, Hancock said there were a few curveballs thrown at the Rams squad in the week leading up to the opening round clash. "I still feel that we've got a pretty good side there," he said. "We had to dabble things around during the week, one of the boys hurt himself. "Ryan Carroll hurt his knee, Rory Madden got COVID so we had to mix and match things late. "We couldn't help that but we are making no excuses." The Rams got off to a flying start in their game at Shellharbour on Sunday after racing out to 16-0 lead early before the Dragons clawed their way back into the match. Errors and penalties cost the Rams in the fixture as they were unable to get into good field position to launch an attack on the Dragons' tryline. Hancock knows his side had what it took to win on Sunday but is confident the young Rams can turn things around for their next match. "It was only what we did as a team, they weren't too good for us," he said. "If we can tidy some stuff hopefully we will be right next week. "I think those players I spoke about should be fit and ready to play next week." Like in the under 18s game, the Rams under 16s' errors cost them big time against the Dragons as they too lost their match on Sunday morning. In the 16s match the Dragons again overcame a slow start to run down the Tony Woolnough-coached Rams side 32-10. Both Rams teams will have a chance to bounce back this weekend when they host the Riverina Bulls at Henry Lawson Oval in Grenfell on Sunday.

