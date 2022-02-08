newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Lithgow Council must now pay as much as 36 per cent more for potable water that it is required to be purchased for the city's residents and businesses, meaning resident's water bills are set to rise. The NSW Government's pricing regulator, IPART, reviewed WaterNSW's rural water prices and decided in this increased cost to purchase water from WaterNSW's Fish River Scheme. According to Lithgow City Council Chief Financial and Information Officer Ross Gurney raw water costs increased by 17 to 27 per cent and treated water increased by 26 per cent to 36 per cent. "I hope that residents understand that the pricing is set by the NSW Government's pricing regulator, IPART, and that bulk water pricing is not within Council's control. The Water Fund operates as a business unit of Council on a full cost recovery basis," he said. IPART's report acknowledged that the Fish River Scheme is burdened by ageing infrastructure and a lengthy network of pipelines to service Lithgow and its rural villages. But it also recognised that customers were displeased, with a deteriorating quality of water being supplied. While the increased cost for water is likely to be as much as $378,000 for the 2021/22 year, the Council has resolved to only recover two thirds of this from residents and businesses this year. "As there are only two quarterly periods of water billing remaining in this financial year [March and June], the administration recommended a 7.5 per cent increase in water usage charges for the remainder of the 2021/22 year," Mr Gurney said. "This took into account customers' capacity to pay, as well as the availability of funds held in the water fund reserves. READ MORE: "Water access and usage charges are being comprehensively reviewed for the 2022/23 year to recover all costs. Proposed 2022/23 fees and charges will be placed on public exhibition and be open for community comment in April 2022." For a residential customer using 50kl of water each quarter, water accounts would increase from $167.50 per bill to $180 per bill for the two remaining quarters of the 2021/22 year. "The bulk water price increase imposed by IPART was so significant, Council had no choice but to recover two-thirds of the cost from customers in the current financial year," Mr Gurney said. "The other issue of importance is that IPART released its determination in September 2021, with effect from October 1, 2021 and Council had already set its 2020/21 water prices in June 2021, based on the pricing at that time so Council's resolution was required to change the previously set water usage charges." The Council has a range of options available if you need assistance with payment of your water account: Council also has access to Centrepay which is an easy way to pay your rates and water accounts through regular deductions from Centrelink payments. You can register for Centrepay at Centrelink. Should you require any further information or assistance in relation to your account, please contact Council on 6354 9999 or at council@lithgow.nsw.gov.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/96e3fd93-8d8f-4706-9be5-86bfc8a68c9f.JPG/r0_329_4608_2933_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg