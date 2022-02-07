newsletters, editors-pick-list,

It was more than just a weekend of touch football at Portland's Saville Park on Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6. Players and spectators braved the unpredictable weather in memory of Portland Touch Football player Nick Way who died playing a touch game in 2006 at the age of 24 from a heart complication. This year marked the 16th annual knockout and Portland Touch Football Association (PTA) vice president Angela Green said it was their best year yet. "It was a drama free weekend, and I'd like to thank our sponsors and the referees, without them a weekend like this wouldn't happen and our committee for making it a smooth running weekend," she said. "And everyone who travelled to come and play, the more the merrier, it's been such a great weekend." A presentation was held at Portland Bowling Club to conclude the weekend where Green said some words on behalf of Nick's family. "As many you know this weekend is all about Nick, and his family wanted to thank everyone who has participated," Green said. "Nick loved three things - family, friends and having a good time at touch football. To be remembered with this knockout would make him so proud, it's something he would've loved to be part of. "He was never the best player on the field but it would've been hard to find someone who was more passionate or committed than Nick," she said. Nick would have been 40 on February 7 and Green said over the past 16 years as each of his birthday's came and went, his family have watched players and teams change. "Players getting older and new players joining the ranks... Each year we usually finish up saying how we're too old and whinge about how our bodies ache all over," she said. "Let those aches and pains be a reminder that not everyone gets the privilege of getting old." Along with the Nick Way Memorial Knockout, funds are also raised for the Simon Williams Memorial Charity, established in 2016 by Portland's Renee Bradford and Shane Williams after the heartbreaking loss of their son Simon. "The loss of two special people brought the Nick Way Memorial and Simon Williams Charity together," Green said. "But with the support of players, spectators, officials, in their memory people will come together to make a positive change for others." "Thanks to everyone who donated, and helping us remember Nick and being part of something that is much bigger than a fun weekend of touch." Each year the Nick Way Memorial Shield is given to a player that plays in the same way Nick did. Nick's brother Josh presented the trophy to this year's winner Brock Handley. "This kid has not stopped all weekend, he's reffed, he's played hard and played the way my brother always played," he said. This year's charity of choice was ANT Fitness' Andrew Neville's Mission 231 Running with Heart. Prize money from each of the winning teams was donated back to the charity to help Neville raise funds for the Heart Foundation, when he takes on the challenge of running 231km in May in the Northern Territory. "Every year when this event comes around I shed a few tears because I knew Nick and I played with him," Neville said. "It really means the world that people have supported and donated to this charity."

