Man from Kandos found in bushland after more than a month missing

A man missing from the state's Central West has been located. The 35-year-old man was last seen leaving his home on Bent Street, Kandos, on Monday, January 3, 2022. When he failed to return home, officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District set out to find him. After a call from a member of the public, the man was found by officers in bushland near Ben Bullena at about 4.15pm on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

