On Tuesday, January 11 2022, a large rain event hit Lithgow and Wallerawang causing major flooding of roads and buildings, with widespread damage happening across private and public assets. In Lithgow, Main Street was flooded in two sections between Enfield Avenue and Calero Street with up to a metre of water flowing across Main Street. In Wallerawang, the impact area was more localised with a river of water flowing down Rydal Road and across Pipers Flat Road with property damage in that immediate area. At Lithgow Council's January meeting, mayor Maree Statham brought up the issue in her mayoral minutes stating that "many businesses in the Lithgow area experienced extensive flooding in their buildings, extensive stock losses, building damage and disruption to business while many houses were inundated with damage to floorings and furnishings." Council immediately pursued a Declaration of Natural Disaster which was approved and will provide support for residents and businesses as clean up and rebuilding takes place. According to mayor Statham the cost of damage to Council assets will likely be over $1 million. "The total cost of the damage will be much greater when you include the damage to private property. There is little that can be done to prevent the damage caused by this size event," she said. Stormwater assets were flowing to capacity and the overland flow paths were exceeding their design limits. Mayor Statham said all of this combined with Farmers Creek flowing at an extremely high level meant there was there was nowhere for the water to go. "I want to acknowledge the work of Council staff, as well as other first responders such as the police and SES," she said. "When the various issues caused by the rain event in Lithgow and Wallerawang started to present, Council staff stepped up and did whatever was required to make the streets as safe as possible. "This included road closures, barricading dangerous areas, inspecting areas as calls were received and working in with Emergency Services as needed. "Council staff were key in protecting the public, going to the extent of rescuing a driver trapped in the flood waters. Council supplied sand to the SES for sandbagging and worked in with requests from the community to help with flooding issues where they could." According to Mayor Statham the next few days were spent patching and assessing roads, assessing and clearing stormwater drains, assessing and responding to damage on building assets. "By Friday afternoon the roads and stormwater drains were patched and cleared, buildings were cleaned and repairs had been started and plans for more extensive works are underway," she said. "One of the main impacts was a collapse in a 40-metre section of the retaining wall on the banks of Farmers Creek. This was not due to the high flow in the creek but the flow of water across Glanmire Oval. "The retaining wall was not designed to withstand waterflows of this magnitude from Glanmire Oval but to protect the embankment from the flow in Farmers Creek." Council is now looking at the following plans to further protect our built environment from these events: Mayor Statham said council will work with State or Federal grant programs to ensure that new or improved stormwater assets are constructed to a higher capacity to help to avoid these events having such a detrimental impact. "I look forward to these governments assisting Council, as they have done in the past," she said. Disaster assistance is available now.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/dd9b89e0-15cb-465e-b5bf-3468c106e21d.png/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg