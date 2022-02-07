Brian Judge took out best score of the day despite terrible weather conditions

news, local-news,

Long time Lithgow Golf Club members have been scratching their heads trying to remember a year that has been so consistently bad weather wise with rain falling virtually every day for weeks on end. Last weekend it was the afternoon golfers that were wiped out due a massive storm, while this weekend overnight and early morning rain saw the majority of the early morning golfers stay in bed. The rain stopped around 8.30am although the cold temperatures, wind, wet fairways and rough and tees as far back as possible for the stroke event made conditions extremely tough. Amazingly, there were close to 50 golfers that touched it out with the best score of the day being recorded by A grader Brian Judge (4) with a 69 nett. Judge's round of 73 off the stick was a superb round in the windy wet conditions. He is "sneaky" long off the tee and carded three birdies and three bogies for the front nine seeing him turn at par 36 and then reeled off eight straight pars before dropping the 18th for his one over par round score. Runner up to Judge in A grade was Dave Titcume (7) with a 71 nett which was an equally impressive score as Titcume is in the 70s age bracket and each week hands in consistently low scores. It was a happy Titcume as it was the first time he had played with his new putter saying it was a real asset. Best scratch score went to Brock Egan (+1) with a 74 off the stick. READ MORE: B grade winner was Kyle Egan (10) with a 72 nett on a countback- a round that could have been much better with a little luck with several putts "burning" the sides of the hole. It was Kyle's day to be "best golfer in the family" edging out sons Brock and Tallan with his 72 nett. Runner up was Brendan Roach (12) on 72 nett and he is showing consistent improvement since playing competition golf in recent months. Best scratch score went to Don Farnsworth (11) with a score of 84. It was a hard slog for C graders in the tough conditions, but Nathan Harris (34) played well for his 72 nett. Runner up was Michael Stafford (26) two shots back on 74 nett while Josh Jones (19) was in the winners list once again winning the best scratch score with a 95. Vouchers went to those with 76 nett or better and they were Brad Preston, Travis Cameron, Darren Hunter and Andrew Burton. Nearest to the pins went to Al Mostyn (second and fourth), Harry Bender, Greg Jackson and Max Nightingale. Next Saturday's event will be a two ball aggregate par. Wednesday nine hole competition (Feb 2): Winner was Paul Stewart 18 points. Runner up was Rob George 16 points on a countback from third placed Al Mostyn. Nearest to the pins went to Rob George and Michael Casey. Friday nine hole competition: Winner was Michael Casey on 18 points. Runner up on 17 points on a countback was Jeff Geddes with John Bird third. Nearest to the pin went to Paul Stewart. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/951e7df5-3bae-4f5a-82e0-3bf2b014506b.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg