Portland Touch Football Association will host the 15th annual Nick Way Memorial Knockout at Portland this Saturday and Sunday, February 5 and 6. The games will be played between 10.30am and 3pm each day, with the finals to be held on Sunday afternoon. There will be a manager's meeting at 10am and all teams are required to have a representative attend. All teams must be ready to play by 10.30am, and will each need to supply a referee. READ MORE: Cost is $200 per team, unregistered players will need to register on the day for an extra $10 and all fees need to be paid and team lists returned by 12pm. There will be a dash for cash at 12.15pm. The annual charity event is very popular, drawing a host of teams to contest the sought-after knock out title. This year's charity is 'Running with Heart'. The event will be COVID safe. Portland Touch Football Association will also officially open their new clubhouse at 9am on Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

