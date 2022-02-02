news, local-news,

A person is trapped following a bus and truck collision at Dargan around 4.20pm on Wednesday, February 2. Bells Line of Road has been closed in both directions. Live Traffic is reporting the collision near Valley View Drive. Diversions are in place with police assistance, via the Great Western Highway and Darling Causeway. Eastbound traffic is being turned around at Old Bells Line of Road. Emergency services are on scene as well as a helicopter and Transport for NSW. More to come. READ MORE: Want to keep up to date with Lithgow news? Sign up to our newsletter and breaking news alerts here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/eff38c08-ab71-442e-a6d1-01d1f5a73110.jpg/r3_0_1138_641_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg