Rain, rain and more rain - that has been the normal for a couple of months and every time the Lithgow Golf course starts to dry out more rain arrives. On Saturday, a storm hit with a vengeance with 21 of field of near seventy having to scurry off the course as the storm quickly made the greens unplayable making them look like big lakes with rivers of water surging off the high ground. Those early golfers that were lucky enough to make it through their round in the monthly medals saw only a handful break their handicaps on the testing wet course. Young Tallan Egan (6) continues to show that he is a golfer of the future when he took out the A grade stoke event and the A grade medal. Egan, who is still in his teens, has all the attributes to go on with his golfing career and is one of the biggest hitters in the club. Runner up to Egan was Damien Marjoram (2) who has been in good form of late and finished one point behind on 70 nett. Best scratch score went to Tallan's older brother, Brock (+1) with a 71 off the stick. B grade winner and medal recipient was Dean Stafford (15) with a score of 69 nett. Runner up was Nathan Marshall (11) on 71 nett and the best scratch score went to Kyle Eagan (10) on 83, making it a trifecta for the Egan family. It was a also good day for the Stafford's with Dean Stafford's father Michael (27) winning the C grade voucher and medal. Dave Muir (22) was runner up on 75 nett and last week's winner Josh Jones (19) took out the best scratch score with a 97. The nearest the pins saw the Stafford's again prominent with Dean closest on the second and father Michael best on the ninth. Other winners were Kobe Hunter, Brian Judge and Carlos Garibotto. A very successful Australia Day two person ambrose was held attracting a very good field. The winners were two low markers in Damien Marjoram and Mitch Luka, who combined to perfection to card a winning score of 62.25 nett. Runners up were Kevin Hughes and Craig Pugsley on 64.75 nett and the best scratch score went to Nathan Marshall and Troy Luka with a 68 off the stick. Nearest the pins on the ninth and 18th went to John Bird and Jeff Geddes. Friday nine hole competition (Jan 28): winner was Chris Goodsell on 18 points one point better than runner up Michael Casey on 17. Nearest the pins went to Justin McCann and Dave Thompson.

