While times have been tough recently for pubs and clubs around the region, the Portland RSL Sport Recreation Club has been weathering the storm quite well. Solid support from the community, along with much appreciated efforts from staff, have led to some great times at the club. Perhaps none more so than the recent one million dollar Keno winner in January this year. President of the Portland RSL, Denis Kelly, said at the time that the entire team had celebrated the million-dollar win. "It was a fantastic prize to win. "I was in the club when the 10 Spot went off and everyone was so excited," he said. "It was a very good thing for it to happen and has created considerable extra interest in the club." While COVID has affected the Portland RSL like many businesses, the club's financial reports show they handled the downturn pretty well. Denis said that they were looking forward to things getting back to normal as soon as possible. "We're travelling reasonably well given the circumstances in the last two years, members are still cautious about the virus, and we respect that," he said. "We've competed a fair amount of improvement via general maintenance around different areas of the club, but COVID restrictions have prevented some substantial projects." With Anzac Day on the horizon, Denis said the club and staff will keep on working to ensure everyone can enjoy the venue and the hospitality. "Currently we have no major events planned, but continuing as a welcoming family-friendly club. To find out more about the Portland RSL, visit www.portlandrsl.com.

Portland RSL continues it's strong links with community

