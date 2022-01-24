newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Another good field, considering the conditions, splashed around the fairways of the Lithgow Golf Club to contest a stableford event. With the wet fairways and wind, some of the par fours played more like par fives which had a lot of the field struggling. One of Lithgow's many good sporting all rounders, Josh Jones (18) had no trouble in the tough conditions when he took out the B grade section with the best stableford score of the day, a terrific 41 points. He set up his win with a massive 23 points on the front nine and then played to his handicap on the back nine carding 18 points. Runner up on a countback was Carlos Garibotto (13) with a score of 36 points and the best scratch score going to Don Farnsworth (10) with 25 points. A grade winner, Brock Egan (+1) had a big day out recording six birdies and three bogies for a score of 69 which gave him a stableford score of 38 points. Runner up was Dave Marshall (4) with 37 points and the best scratch score went to Steve Hall (scr) with 35 points. Mark Seckold (25) continues to improve and enjoyed a decisive win in C grade amassing 38 points, six shots better than runner up Brad Preston (22) who finished with 32 points. Best C grade scratch score went to Paul Cinat (20) with 14 points. Others to play well and pick up vouchers were Damien Marjoram, Blake Bender, Jeff Geddes, Mitch Luka, Paul Stewart and Pat Wall. Nearest the pins went to Blake Bender, Michael Saville, Ross Harrington, Damien Marjoram and Brian Bourke. Monday competition (Jan 17): The winner on 35 points was Carlos Garibotto and vouchers went to Dave Titcume and Carol Osborne. Due to the inclement weather there was no Wednesday competition. The Friday nine hole competition (Jan 21) saw Brandon Horner on 21 points take out the win. Runner up on 20 points on a countback was Troy Luka and in third position was Graeme Osborne. Vouchers went to Dave Thompson, Mark Seckold, Nathan Marshall and Michael Casey.

