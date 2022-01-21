A short supply of logic through the COVID pandemic

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Forget about empty grocery shelves, a lack of toilet paper and the scarcity of Rapid Antigen Tests, logic is something else that has been in short supply since the start of the COVID pandemic. Many would have experienced great frustration trying to access a RAT. The powers-that-be have made these rare pieces of COVID testing equipment an important item in the current health requirements. You can test from home and report a positive result from a RAT, and soon, it would seem, the return to school could require all in the classrooms to use a RAT to determine their COVID status twice weekly. The only problem is that RATs have been in short supply, and clearly, so too is the logic of the health orders. Let's not forget the directive to get vaccinated. Despite the emphasis on getting a jab there were not enough vaccines, or professionals, available to meet the expectation. Again, where was the logic? Without a doubt, criticism for such inadequacies lies firmly with governments - both state and federal. One has set rules that have, at times, been near-impossible to meet. The other is the reason for such shortfalls as they had not initially secured enough RATs or vaccinations to meet the demands of the health crisis, or the rules in place. However, there are some responsibilities that we, as individuals, should take on board. This especially applies to another long-standing requirement in our efforts to combat the spread of COVID - the wearing of a face mask. While, in Australia face masks were not put forward as a form of protection against the virus in the early days of the pandemic, they have been a solid requirement for about 18 months. Surely that is enough time to access masks that fit properly and to understand how they are worn. It was made clear in those early days that the effectiveness of masks depended on making sure they covered your nose and mouth and fitted snugly under your chin, over the bridge of your nose and against the sides of your face. But still many people walk around in indoor public areas and crowded locations with ill-fitting masks. Even more frustrating is the number of people that wear the masks under their nose and sometimes even walk around with them under their chin. Let's be clear, if your nose or mouth are not properly covered with a mask then it is much easier to transmit the virus. So again I ask, where is the logic? The wearing of masks in public indoor settings is a current health requirement - to help protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID. If you aren't concerned about getting the virus yourself please show consideration for those who are and wear you mask correctly. Stay safe, Ben Palmer Editor

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BsiwkMTjUiUfGgmGHtfdCy/3e483e1a-31b9-4e0b-b61d-009639b76c42.jpg/r9_218_4190_2580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg