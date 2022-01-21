Australia Day 2022, Cultural diversity, January 26, Acknowledge our history, Australia Day, lucky country, freedom in Australia

Four in five Australians see Australia Day on January 26 as more meaningful than just a day off. It's a day to come together to celebrate what we love about being Australian. Australia Day is one of the most celebrated days in the country, with over half the nation participating or marking the day somehow. Many people take this day as an opportunity to get together with family and friends, often at hundreds of community-based events around the continent. Australia Day is the day to reflect on what it means to be Australian, celebrate contemporary Australia, and acknowledge our history. This includes acknowledgement of our Aboriginal land custodians and their culture. There has been a shift in the past decade with more Australians recognising the importance of celebrating our national day with people from all walks of life. "Australia Day is a time for all Australians to reflect, respect and celebrate," Karlie Brand, chief executive officer of National Australia Day Council, said. "We're all part of the story of Australia - from those whose ancestors walked on Country for tens of thousands of years to those who came in the waves of migration that followed on to our newest citizens. "On Australia Day, we reflect on the past, present and future, listen to and respect each other's stories, contributions and aspirations and celebrate being Australian together." We all have a role to play in respecting different views of Australia Day, actively engaging with people of all backgrounds and understanding we all come from different cultures and experiences. This year there will be more than a nod to First Nation peoples. See the website at australiaday.org.au/about or visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for ways to get involved.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/99d960f8-772f-4833-adcc-fd43c6626351.jpg/r0_198_3888_2395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

More culturally inclusive - Australia Day, Jan 26, 2022

Australia Day: It's the day to reflect on what it means to be Australian, to celebrate contemporary Australia and to acknowledge our history. Photo: Shutterstock Four in five Australians see Australia Day on January 26 as more meaningful than just a day off. It's a day to come together to celebrate what we love about being Australian. Australia Day is one of the most celebrated days in the country, with over half the nation participating or marking the day somehow. Many people take this day as an opportunity to get together with family and friends, often at hundreds of community-based events around the continent. Australia Day is the day to reflect on what it means to be Australian, celebrate contemporary Australia, and acknowledge our history. This includes acknowledgement of our Aboriginal land custodians and their culture. There has been a shift in the past decade with more Australians recognising the importance of celebrating our national day with people from all walks of life. "Australia Day is a time for all Australians to reflect, respect and celebrate," Karlie Brand, chief executive officer of National Australia Day Council, said. "We're all part of the story of Australia - from those whose ancestors walked on Country for tens of thousands of years to those who came in the waves of migration that followed on to our newest citizens. "On Australia Day, we reflect on the past, present and future, listen to and respect each other's stories, contributions and aspirations and celebrate being Australian together." We all have a role to play in respecting different views of Australia Day, actively engaging with people of all backgrounds and understanding we all come from different cultures and experiences. This year there will be more than a nod to First Nation peoples. History timeline 50,000BC - Aboriginal people arrive on the Australian continent

- Aboriginal people arrive on the Australian continent 1642 - Abel Tasman 'discovers' Tasmania and New Zealand

- Abel Tasman 'discovers' Tasmania and New Zealand 1770 - Captain James Cook explores the east coast of Australia (NSW)

- Captain James Cook explores the east coast of Australia (NSW) 1788 - A penal colony established in Sydney Cove by Britain

- A penal colony established in Sydney Cove by Britain 1851 - Gold is discovered

Gold is discovered 1901 - Six colonies federated into the Commonwealth of Australia

Six colonies federated into the Commonwealth of Australia 1927 - Federal parliament moves from Melbourne to Canberra

Federal parliament moves from Melbourne to Canberra 1960 - Australia grants citizenship to Aboriginal people

Australia grants citizenship to Aboriginal people 1962 - Aboriginal people can vote in federal elections

Aboriginal people can vote in federal elections 1993 - Aboriginal people's land rights are recognised

- Aboriginal people's land rights are recognised 2008 - Prime Minister Kevin Rudd made a formal apology to Australia's Indigenous peoples See the website at australiaday.org.au/about or visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for ways to get involved. SHARE