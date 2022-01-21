More culturally inclusive - Australia Day, Jan 26, 2022
Four in five Australians see Australia Day on January 26 as more meaningful than just a day off.
It's a day to come together to celebrate what we love about being Australian.
Australia Day is one of the most celebrated days in the country, with over half the nation participating or marking the day somehow.
Many people take this day as an opportunity to get together with family and friends, often at hundreds of community-based events around the continent.
Australia Day is the day to reflect on what it means to be Australian, celebrate contemporary Australia, and acknowledge our history.
This includes acknowledgement of our Aboriginal land custodians and their culture.
There has been a shift in the past decade with more Australians recognising the importance of celebrating our national day with people from all walks of life.
"Australia Day is a time for all Australians to reflect, respect and celebrate," Karlie Brand, chief executive officer of National Australia Day Council, said.
"We're all part of the story of Australia - from those whose ancestors walked on Country for tens of thousands of years to those who came in the waves of migration that followed on to our newest citizens.
"On Australia Day, we reflect on the past, present and future, listen to and respect each other's stories, contributions and aspirations and celebrate being Australian together."
We all have a role to play in respecting different views of Australia Day, actively engaging with people of all backgrounds and understanding we all come from different cultures and experiences.
This year there will be more than a nod to First Nation peoples.
History timeline
- 50,000BC - Aboriginal people arrive on the Australian continent
- 1642 - Abel Tasman 'discovers' Tasmania and New Zealand
- 1770 - Captain James Cook explores the east coast of Australia (NSW)
- 1788 - A penal colony established in Sydney Cove by Britain
- 1851 - Gold is discovered
- 1901 - Six colonies federated into the Commonwealth of Australia
- 1927 - Federal parliament moves from Melbourne to Canberra
- 1960 - Australia grants citizenship to Aboriginal people
- 1962 - Aboriginal people can vote in federal elections
- 1993 - Aboriginal people's land rights are recognised
- 2008 - Prime Minister Kevin Rudd made a formal apology to Australia's Indigenous peoples
