Optus finally switches on coverage at Sunny Corner

Optus has switched on a new tower in Sunny Corner as part of the Australian Government's Mobile Black Spot Program which the New South Wales State Government has also contributed funding towards. The Optus tower will provide enhanced mobile coverage to 142 premises in the area, covering 120 square kilometres and 59 kilometres of major roads. The Sunny Corner Tower will ensure that residents and those travelling through the area will stay connected. Nicholas Gibson, Optus' Territory General Manager for Regional Central New South Wales, is thrilled to continue to offer competition and choice to regional and rural New South Wales. "We know that now, more than ever, it is critical for regional Australia to have reliable internet access," Mr Gibson said. "We're proud to be able to offer our customers enhanced connectivity for those living, working, and driving through the region by unlocking access to communication. READ MORE: "This will also help to facilitate contact with family and friends throughout the country. "The investment in expanding Optus' telecommunications infrastructure and mobile coverage is supported by the Australian Government's Mobile Black Spot Program." The Sunny Corner Tower will also allow competition and choice for local businesses and residents by offering another network. "We are committed to giving our customers access to reliable mobile coverage and high-quality internet," Mr Gibson added. Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, said he was pleased that the Sunny Corner community will now benefit from improved mobile coverage. "Local residents in Sunny Corner will no longer have to search for phone service, or cope with calls dropping out, thanks to the assembly of a new Optus tower in the village," Mr Gee said. "The station will cover up to 120 square kilometres of the area, allowing locals to easily contact family and friends, access online education services, and manage business activities." Minister for Regional Communications, Senator the Hon Bridget McKenzie, said the Liberal and Nationals Government was committed to improving connectivity in regional Australia. "The Liberal and Nationals Government's priority is to provide Australians with better access to reliable communication services, which is why we have committed $380 million to the Mobile Black Spot Program to improve mobile coverage and competition across regional and remote communities," Minister McKenzie said. "This is just one of the more than 1,270 new mobile base stations funded under the program to date, with more than 980 of these base stations now on air, including 246 in New South Wales. I am delighted to see this rollout continue."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/9cbc6031-6e71-4d60-be83-3e0cbd9bd11e.jpg/r0_385_4032_2663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg